Maruti Suzuki opens its 1st lithium-ion battery plant in Gujarat
Big news for electric cars in India: Maruti Suzuki has launched its very first lithium-ion battery cell and electrode plant at Hansalpur, Gujarat.
The facility, a joint effort with Toshiba and Denso, was inaugurated today (August 26, 2025) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This move is set to power up Maruti's electric vehicle ambitions in a big way.
Plant can roll out up to 7.5 lakh battery units/year
The new plant will mainly supply batteries for Maruti's upcoming all-electric SUV, the eVitara, which is gearing up for export to 100 countries.
The eVitara will offer two battery options—49 kWh and 61 kWh—and faces competition from rivals like Hyundai Creta Electric.
Built with an investment of ₹4,267 crore, the Hansalpur facility can roll out up to 7.5 lakh battery units a year—definitely a major step forward for homegrown EVs.