Maruti Suzuki opens its 1st lithium-ion battery plant in Gujarat

Plant can roll out up to 7.5 lakh battery units/year

The new plant will mainly supply batteries for Maruti's upcoming all-electric SUV, the eVitara, which is gearing up for export to 100 countries.

The eVitara will offer two battery options—49 kWh and 61 kWh—and faces competition from rivals like Hyundai Creta Electric.

Built with an investment of ₹4,267 crore, the Hansalpur facility can roll out up to 7.5 lakh battery units a year—definitely a major step forward for homegrown EVs.