Maruti Suzuki posts 191,122 April sales and 42% market share Auto May 03, 2026

Maruti Suzuki just started the new fiscal year with a bang: its market share jumped to 42% (from 39% in the previous fiscal year), and it hit an all-time high by selling 191,122 cars in April 2026.

The surge mainly came from strong demand for their passenger cars and SUVs.