Maruti Suzuki posts 191,122 April sales and 42% market share
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just started the new fiscal year with a bang: its market share jumped to 42% (from 39% in the previous fiscal year), and it hit an all-time high by selling 191,122 cars in April 2026.
The surge mainly came from strong demand for their passenger cars and SUVs.
Maruti Alto WagonR 74% SUVs 142%
Sales of popular small cars like Alto and WagonR shot up by 74%, while SUV sales grew a massive 142%.
Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, shared that Maruti is now close to leading the SUV segment too, making it a pretty exciting time for the brand.