Maruti Suzuki posts record 24.2L car sales with 1.9L backlog
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Maruti Suzuki just had its best year ever, selling 24.2 lakh cars in 2025-26.
The boost came after GST rates dropped, making small cars more affordable and causing demand to surge, so much so that by March 2026, there were still about 1.9 lakh pending orders waiting to be delivered.
Maruti Suzuki net sales ₹1,74,369.5 cr
Net sales jumped 20% to ₹1,74,369.5 crore, with exports also hitting 4.5 lakh units, even though net profit rose by nearly 1%.
Inventory stayed super low (just about 12 days' worth), showing how quickly cars are flying off lots.