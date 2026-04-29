Maruti Suzuki posts record 24.2L car sales with 1.9L backlog Auto Apr 29, 2026

Maruti Suzuki just had its best year ever, selling 24.2 lakh cars in 2025-26.

The boost came after GST rates dropped, making small cars more affordable and causing demand to surge, so much so that by March 2026, there were still about 1.9 lakh pending orders waiting to be delivered.