Maruti Suzuki raises prices 0.31% as profits fall over 26%
Maruti Suzuki has raised prices on some of its cars by around 0.31%, blaming ongoing cost pressures.
This is their fourth price hike this year, with the average increase coming in at about 0.31%.
Even though they sold a record number of vehicles, profits dropped over 26% last quarter, mainly because input costs shot up due to issues in West Asia.
Maruti aims double-digit H2 sales growth
To handle these challenges, Maruti is tweaking prices and managing dealer inventories more closely.
The company still has big goals: they're aiming for double-digit sales growth in the second half of the year, thanks to strong festival demand and a hefty order backlog.
In fact, domestic dispatches jumped over 31% in the first half of financial year 2027!