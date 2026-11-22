Maruti Suzuki raises prices on select cars from November 22
Maruti Suzuki is bumping up prices for some of its cars starting November 22, with an average increase of about 0.31%.
The company says it's trying to handle rising input costs but wants to keep the impact on buyers as low as possible.
This isn't the first hike this year. Prices have already gone up over 1% since April, and profits have taken a hit even though sales are strong.
Maruti Suzuki maintains double-digit growth target
Even with higher costs and a recent drop in profits, Maruti Suzuki is sticking to its goal of double-digit volume growth in the current financial year.
Thanks to festive season buzz and lots of pending orders, they saw domestic dispatches rise by 31.6% to 11.46 lakh vehicles between April and September.
The company's keeping its focus on steady growth while navigating these price bumps.