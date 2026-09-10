Maruti Suzuki revises 2026 Baleno prices from ₹5.99L to ₹9.99L

Maruti Suzuki has dropped the full price list for its refreshed 2026 Baleno, now starting at ₹5.99 lakh and topping out at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom in India).

The launch price was originally set at ₹6.10 lakh on September 5, but that's been updated on its site.

You can pick from four variants: Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha (O), so there's a bit of something for everyone.