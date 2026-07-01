Maruti Suzuki sells 200,000+ cars in June 2026, up 19.3%
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Maruti Suzuki just had a big month, selling over 200,000 cars in June 2026, up 19.3% from last year.
Most of this growth came from domestic passenger vehicles, which saw sales climb nearly 24% compared to June 2025.
Mini cars up about 78% YoY
Mini cars like Alto and S-Presso posted an increase of approximately 78%, while popular compacts like Baleno, Swift, and WagonR also saw strong gains.
SUVs such as Brezza and Grand Vitara weren't far behind, posting solid growth too.
Even the Eeco van and Super Carry LCV chipped in with higher sales than last year.