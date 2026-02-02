Maruti Suzuki sells record 2.36 lakh vehicles in January

While overall domestic passenger vehicle sales barely budged, utility vehicles were the clear winners—up over 16% to more than 75,000 units. Compact car sales slipped to about 73,000, showing a shift in what buyers want.

Mini cars held steady, but light commercial vehicles dropped

Mini cars held steady at just over 14,000 sold, but light commercial vehicles dropped by nearly 8%.

Even with these ups and downs at home, strong export demand and booming SUV popularity kept Maruti's numbers looking sharp this month.