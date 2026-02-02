Maruti Suzuki sells record 2.36 lakh vehicles in January
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just set a fresh sales record, moving 2.36 lakh vehicles in January 2026—a solid 12% jump from last year.
The real surprise? Exports nearly doubled, reaching an all-time high of 51,020 units.
Domestic sales stayed mostly flat at around 1.78 lakh.
Utility vehicles were the clear winners
While overall domestic passenger vehicle sales barely budged, utility vehicles were the clear winners—up over 16% to more than 75,000 units.
Compact car sales slipped to about 73,000, showing a shift in what buyers want.
Mini cars held steady, but light commercial vehicles dropped
Mini cars held steady at just over 14,000 sold, but light commercial vehicles dropped by nearly 8%.
Even with these ups and downs at home, strong export demand and booming SUV popularity kept Maruti's numbers looking sharp this month.