Maruti Suzuki stops Ignis production amid weak market demand
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Maruti Suzuki has stopped making the Ignis, and most dealerships aren't taking new orders anymore.
Launched in 2017 as a funky, compact option in the Nexa lineup, Ignis stood out with its crossover vibes but couldn't keep up with rivals over time.
Unusual design and no factory CNG
Despite an affordable price tag (₹5.35 to 7.55 lakh), sales never really took off: 2022 was its best year at just over 51,000 units, while Maruti's Swift sold more than three times that.
The Ignis's unusual design and few updates didn't help, and missing features like a factory CNG option made it less appealing for buyers looking for value and efficiency.