Maruti Suzuki stops Ignis production amid weak market demand

Unusual design and no factory CNG

Despite an affordable price tag (₹5.35 to 7.55 lakh), sales never really took off: 2022 was its best year at just over 51,000 units, while Maruti's Swift sold more than three times that.

The Ignis's unusual design and few updates didn't help, and missing features like a factory CNG option made it less appealing for buyers looking for value and efficiency.