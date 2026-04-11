Maruti Suzuki targeting BEV leadership, launching 4 EVs by 2031

Maruti ships 108 e VITARA internationally

They recently shipped out 108 e VITARA units, built in Gujarat and sent to buyers in 44 countries, which is pretty impressive for an Indian brand.

Maruti's also working on making EVs easier to own, aiming for over 100,000 public charging points across India by 2030.

With a big export presence and a network of trained staff ready for EV support, they're clearly thinking long term about going electric.