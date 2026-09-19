Maruti Suzuki targets 1 million green vehicles by FY27
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Maruti Suzuki is going all-in on eco-friendly rides, aiming to sell 1 million green vehicles (including CNG, hybrid, and electric models) by the end of FY27.
It has just rolled out automatic CNG versions of the Swift, Dzire, and Baleno, hoping to make greener driving more accessible as crude prices keep climbing.
Maruti Suzuki introduces automatic S-CNG models
With a strong 70% share in the CNG market, Maruti Suzuki has bumped up its sales target with the introduction of new automatic transmission models.
The new automatic S-CNG models offer both savings and convenience, like the Dzire automatic S-CNG sedan that gets an impressive 36.47km/kg.
The company says it is working hard to boost production so more people can make the switch to greener wheels.