Maruti Suzuki to raise Baleno output after 16,500 monthly sales
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to make more Balenos after a big jump in demand, averaging 16,500 sales per month lately and a back order for the model.
Partho Banerjee, the company's senior executive officer for marketing and sales, says they will boost production for the Baleno and other models within the next few months to keep up.
Baleno sales hit 1.9 million units
The Baleno has hit 1.9 million units sold since its 2015 launch, with recent sales growing 28%, well above the segment's average.
Banerjee notes that demand is rising steadily for the Baleno, which share an assembly line with the Fronx.
The company also saw an 81% sales jump during Onam and is prepping for more festive season rushes by increasing output; its Vahan market share in Kerala touched 60% during the Onam period.