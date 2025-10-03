Maruti Suzuki's Victoris registers 25,000+ bookings: Check waiting period

Maruti Suzuki 's latest mid-size SUV, the Victoris, has received an overwhelming response since its launch a few weeks ago. The vehicle, which is sold through Arena dealerships, has garnered over 25,000 bookings in just over two weeks. The success of the Victoris comes as Maruti's flagship offering under its Arena retail network.

Demand surge SUV's waiting period goes up to 10 weeks The massive demand for the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has led to a waiting period of up to 10 weeks. However, this duration can vary based on several factors such as the variant, color, and region. The SUV comes in six main variants and 10 color options with three engine choices and three transmission options available for buyers.

Strategic move Maruti Suzuki Victoris to boost sales during festive season The launch of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is a strategic move to further increase the automaker's market share in the Indian utility vehicle segment. The company already sells models like Fronx, Brezza, and Grand Vitara in this space. With reduced GST rates and festive offers, the SUV is expected to contribute significantly to Maruti's sales during the festive season.

Performance specs The SUV promises a mileage of up to 28.65km/l The Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes with three engine options, including a 1,462cc K15C petrol engine with strong hybrid technology. It also offers a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain technology and a 1,490cc M15D petrol motor. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit, and an e-CVT. Depending on the engine and technology used, the fuel economy ranges between ₹19.07km/l and ₹28.65km/l.