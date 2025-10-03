Tesla's Cybertruck rolls out in Qatar, marking its international expansion
Tesla just launched its futuristic Cybertruck in Qatar this week, marking another step in its international expansion.
After rolling out in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, Tesla is looking to grow sales beyond the US and China, where things have gotten tougher.
Tesla's Middle East journey and growing competition
Tesla's Middle East journey began in the United Arab Emirates in 2017. In April 2025, they debuted both the Cybertruck and an updated Model Y in Saudi Arabia.
Now, they're supporting regional sales with online orders, pop-up showrooms, Supercharger stations, and service centers.
But competition is heating up from brands like BYD, Zeekr, and Lucid (which has major backing from Saudi investors).
While Tesla saw record deliveries last quarter thanks to a US tax credit boost, that perk ending could make things interesting for future demand.