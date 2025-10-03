Tesla's Cybertruck rolls out in Qatar, marking its international expansion

Tesla's Middle East journey and growing competition

Tesla's Middle East journey began in the United Arab Emirates in 2017. In April 2025, they debuted both the Cybertruck and an updated Model Y in Saudi Arabia.

Now, they're supporting regional sales with online orders, pop-up showrooms, Supercharger stations, and service centers.

But competition is heating up from brands like BYD, Zeekr, and Lucid (which has major backing from Saudi investors).

While Tesla saw record deliveries last quarter thanks to a US tax credit boost, that perk ending could make things interesting for future demand.