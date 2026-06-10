Maruti Suzuki Victoris hits 100,000 sales since August 2025 launch Auto Jun 10, 2026

Maruti Suzuki's Victoris SUV just crossed the 100,000 sales mark, and it only took just over eight months since its August 2025 launch.

That makes it the second-best-selling SUV in its segment right now, just behind Hyundai's Creta.

January was a big month for Victoris, with 15,240 units sold. Its popularity comes down to plenty of choices: you can pick from mild-hybrid petrol, strong hybrid (up to 28.56km per liter), or even CNG with a boot-friendly underbody tank.