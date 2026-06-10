Maruti Suzuki Victoris hits 100,000 sales since August 2025 launch
Maruti Suzuki's Victoris SUV just crossed the 100,000 sales mark, and it only took just over eight months since its August 2025 launch.
That makes it the second-best-selling SUV in its segment right now, just behind Hyundai's Creta.
January was a big month for Victoris, with 15,240 units sold. Its popularity comes down to plenty of choices: you can pick from mild-hybrid petrol, strong hybrid (up to 28.56km per liter), or even CNG with a boot-friendly underbody tank.
Victoris outsold Grand Vitara by 27k+
The Victoris didn't just challenge rivals. It outsold Maruti's own Grand Vitara by more than 27,000 units and hit the big milestone quicker too.
Together, both models racked up nearly 173,000 sales between September 2025 and May 2026, actually beating Creta's numbers for that stretch.
It's a pretty impressive leap for Maruti in the mid-size SUV game!