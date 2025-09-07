Next Article
Maruti Suzuki Victoris LXi redefines entry-level SUVs with premium features
Maruti Suzuki's new Victoris SUV is here, and it's shaking up the game for entry-level cars.
Unlike most brands that keep cool features for pricier versions, the Victoris LXi packs in premium touches right from the start—making rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos look over their shoulders.
The Victoris LXi comes loaded: LED taillights, 17-inch steel wheels, and a dual-tone interior.
There's a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus automatic climate control and keyless entry—all standard.
On safety, you're covered with six airbags, electronic stability program, ABS with EBD, and more.
This move really raises expectations for what a "base" SUV can offer in 2025.