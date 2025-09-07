Maruti Suzuki Victoris LXi redefines entry-level SUVs with premium features Auto Sep 07, 2025

Maruti Suzuki's new Victoris SUV is here, and it's shaking up the game for entry-level cars.

Unlike most brands that keep cool features for pricier versions, the Victoris LXi packs in premium touches right from the start—making rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos look over their shoulders.