Maruti Suzuki's best-ever month: 2.36 lakh cars sold
Auto
Maruti Suzuki sold a whopping 2,36,963 units in January 2026—their best month ever and up 11.6% from last year.
The real game-changer? Their exports absolutely took off.
Sales in India barely budged, with domestic numbers rising just 0.4%.
Compact car sales actually dipped, while mini car sales rose slightly, but utility vehicles and Eeco vans helped keep things steady.
Exports nearly doubled—up 88% to a record 51,020 units compared to last January.
That global demand is what really pushed Maruti Suzuki over the top this month.