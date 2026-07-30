Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur in Gujarat reaches 1 million cars annually

Maruti Suzuki just kicked off operations at the fourth plant of its existing Hansalpur facility in Gujarat.

This plant bumps its annual production up to one million cars, making it the biggest passenger vehicle factory in India, the first Suzuki site worldwide to hit this milestone at a single location.

The new plant starts by rolling out the e VITARA, its flagship electric car, helping Maruti Suzuki meet growing demand and push toward future goals.