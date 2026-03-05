Maserati delivers 2 super-customized Fuoriserie cars in India
Maserati just handed over two super-customized cars in India through its Fuoriserie program, which lets buyers personalize everything—from paint colors to interior materials—across all models.
The program is structured in two tiers: Collezione (divided into Collezione Futura and Collezione Corse) and Bespoke.
Grecale GT and GranCabrio Trofeo are India's 1st Fuoriserie cars
One is a Grecale GT finished in shiny Rose Gold from the Futura line, with 20-inch forged wheels and a bold red leather interior.
The other is a GranCabrio Trofeo delivered in Ahmedabad, rocking a deep Blu Royale color from the Corse line and staggered, diamond-cut wheels.
Personal luxury statement
Maserati's Fuoriserie program is all about making your car truly yours.
As Maserati's Maher Abdalla put it, these deliveries show how Indian buyers want their rides to be personal luxury statements crafted just for them.