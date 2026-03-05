Maserati delivers 2 super-customized Fuoriserie cars in India

One is a Grecale GT finished in shiny Rose Gold from the Futura line, with 20-inch forged wheels and a bold red leather interior. The other is a GranCabrio Trofeo delivered in Ahmedabad, rocking a deep Blu Royale color from the Corse line and staggered, diamond-cut wheels.

Personal luxury statement

Maserati's Fuoriserie program is all about making your car truly yours.

As Maserati's Maher Abdalla put it, these deliveries show how Indian buyers want their rides to be personal luxury statements crafted just for them.