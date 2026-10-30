Maserati launches facelifted GranTurismo and GranCabrio in India, performance upgrades
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Maserati just rolled out the facelifted GranTurismo and GranCabrio in India, giving both models sharper designs inside and out, plus some serious performance upgrades.
The Trofeo version now delivers 590hp, and buyers can personalize their cars with Maserati's Fuoriserie customization program.
Folgore 761hp, new Country mode
You can pick from base, Trofeo, or all-electric Folgore variants.
The base and Trofeo run on a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 (490hp or 590hp), while the Folgore packs three e-motors for a wild 761hp.
There's also a new "Country" drive mode for better ground clearance, improved range to 540km.