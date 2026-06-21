Maserati plans manuals for limited run cars after BottegaFuoriserie demand

GranTurismo super GT with V6 manual

The plan includes a super GT based on the GranTurismo, featuring a V-6 engine and manual gearbox.

Davide Danesin, the brand's head of engineering, explained that while mass-market models won't get manuals, these transmissions are perfect for special editions built for mechanical purists.

Maserati and Alfa Romeo have teamed up before on niche projects like the 33 Stradale and 8C Competizione, and they're still exploring new collaborations for unique supercars.