Maserati plans manuals for limited run cars after BottegaFuoriserie demand
Maserati is keen on equipping future limited-run models with a manual gearbox, aiming to satisfy fans who love that classic, hands-on driving feel.
According to Cristiano Fiorio, the brand's chief marketing officer at Maserati and general manager at BottegaFuoriserie, about half of their BottegaFuoriserie customers want manual transmissions paired with gasoline engines.
This bespoke division (launched by Maserati and Alfa Romeo in late 2025) focuses on building custom cars for true enthusiasts.
GranTurismo super GT with V6 manual
The plan includes a super GT based on the GranTurismo, featuring a V-6 engine and manual gearbox.
Davide Danesin, the brand's head of engineering, explained that while mass-market models won't get manuals, these transmissions are perfect for special editions built for mechanical purists.
Maserati and Alfa Romeo have teamed up before on niche projects like the 33 Stradale and 8C Competizione, and they're still exploring new collaborations for unique supercars.