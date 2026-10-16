Maserati unveils MC12-inspired GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie for Villa La Massa

This special edition mixes custom style with serious racing vibes: think distinctive bodywork, an Italian flag number plate, and blue Alcantara seats with tridents stitched in black on the headrests.

For an extra cool touch, Andrea Bertolini, Maserati's Reference Driver and Racing Advisor, (the guy who drove the MC12, which collected 22 wins and 14 titles, to 22 wins and 14 titles) signed the engine bay.

Next up: this car will hit the Mugello Track Experience on October 18 to show off what it can do.