Maserati unveils MC12-inspired GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie for Villa La Massa
Maserati just revealed a totally unique GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie, designed as a tribute to their legendary MC12.
The GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie heads to Villa La Massa Excellence 2026 event, this collector-commissioned ride stands out with the MC12's metallic Blu Victory livery and a bold white trident on its matte carbon roof.
Andrea Bertolini signs engine bay
This special edition mixes custom style with serious racing vibes: think distinctive bodywork, an Italian flag number plate, and blue Alcantara seats with tridents stitched in black on the headrests.
For an extra cool touch, Andrea Bertolini, Maserati's Reference Driver and Racing Advisor, (the guy who drove the MC12, which collected 22 wins and 14 titles, to 22 wins and 14 titles) signed the engine bay.
Next up: this car will hit the Mugello Track Experience on October 18 to show off what it can do.