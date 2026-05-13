Mazda delays 1st EV to 2029, avoids risky factory spending

Mazda leans into Toyota tech hybrids

With EVs expected to make up just 15% of Mazda's sales by the end of the decade (down from previous hopes of up to 40%), the brand is leaning into hybrids.

Mazda already offers the CX-50 Hybrid with Toyota tech and has a hybrid CX-5 planned.

A hybrid version of the CX-3 is also likely, as strong demand for hybrids keeps them in the spotlight, even while everyone's talking about electric cars.