Mazda delays 1st EV to 2029, avoids risky factory spending
Auto
Mazda is hitting pause on its first all-electric car, now expected no earlier than 2029 instead of the earlier 2027 or 2028 plans.
The move is all about playing it safe; Mazda wants to avoid risky spending on new factories and equipment, so they've cut their EV investment from $12.5 billion down to $7.5 billion through 2030.
Mazda leans into Toyota tech hybrids
With EVs expected to make up just 15% of Mazda's sales by the end of the decade (down from previous hopes of up to 40%), the brand is leaning into hybrids.
Mazda already offers the CX-50 Hybrid with Toyota tech and has a hybrid CX-5 planned.
A hybrid version of the CX-3 is also likely, as strong demand for hybrids keeps them in the spotlight, even while everyone's talking about electric cars.