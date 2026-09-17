McLaren announces 1st ever SUV, weighing carbon fiber and aluminum
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Big news for car fans: McLaren, famous for its sleek supercars, just announced it is building its first-ever SUV.
The reveal happened this week, and it marks a major shift for the brand.
It is still deciding whether to build the SUV out of carbon fiber (its signature lightweight material) or aluminum (both have pros and cons).
McLaren will rival Urus and DBX
This upcoming SUV will go head-to-head with heavyweights like the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX.
It'll run on a McLaren-designed platform with its own hybrid powertrain under the hood.
The company is aiming to hit the road before the decade's end, so keep an eye out if you want to see what McLaren looks like off the racetrack!