McLaren drops 1-off 750S Spider Project Viva for Las Vegas GP

Neon-inspired looks and F1 driver signatures

Project Viva stands out with a hand-painted finish in Muriwai White and Vettel-named 'Vegas Nights' black, plus metallic hints of cyan, magenta, and green—channeling classic Vegas neon lights and casino vibes.

Under the hood is a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 pushing out 740hp.

Inside, you'll spot custom trims and signatures of Formula 1 drivers who contributed to the project—a cool nod to McLaren's racing roots mixed with MSO's creative flair.