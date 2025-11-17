McLaren drops 1-off 750S Spider Project Viva for Las Vegas GP
McLaren Special Operations (MSO) just revealed the 750S Spider Project Viva—a unique, hand-crafted supercar made to celebrate both McLaren's racing legacy and the flashy energy of Las Vegas.
This eye-catching ride will be on display at the Wynn Las Vegas McLaren Experience Centre during the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Neon-inspired looks and F1 driver signatures
Project Viva stands out with a hand-painted finish in Muriwai White and Vettel-named 'Vegas Nights' black, plus metallic hints of cyan, magenta, and green—channeling classic Vegas neon lights and casino vibes.
Under the hood is a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 pushing out 740hp.
Inside, you'll spot custom trims and signatures of Formula 1 drivers who contributed to the project—a cool nod to McLaren's racing roots mixed with MSO's creative flair.