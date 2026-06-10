McLaren Racing unveils Artura 1000GP to mark 1,000th F1 start
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To celebrate McLaren Racing's upcoming 1,000th Formula 1 Grand Prix start, McLaren just revealed the Artura 1000GP by MSO, a limited-edition version of its supercar.
Announced ahead of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, this milestone makes McLaren only the second Formula 1 team to reach the 1,000-race mark.
Artura shows MCL40-inspired pinstripes and plaque
The Artura 1000GP is decked out with "1000GP" graphics and heritage pinstripes inspired by the MCL40 race car driven at Monaco by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Inside, there's a metallic papaya plaque paying tribute to decades of teamwork and racing wins, reminding fans that this car is as much about history as it is about speed.