McLaren teases McL 820 with 809hp, 750S ends 2027
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McLaren just dropped a teaser for its upcoming McL 820 supercar, showing it off in Covent Garden with a quirky kiwi statue.
The 820 badge points to a huge 809hp, making it even more powerful than the current 750S.
With this model, McLaren is not just upping the horsepower; they are also saying goodbye to the 750S in 2027.
McLaren to use own hybrid technology
The McL 820 will use McLaren's own hybrid technology instead of outside suppliers, marking a big step toward electrified performance.
To make this happen, they are constructing a second factory in the UK where it plans to assemble engines in-house for the first time.
The car is teased as part of McLaren's push into hybrid and electric territory.