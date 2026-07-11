McLaren unveils recreated 1969 M6GT at Goodwood Festival of Speed
McLaren just brought back a piece of its history by recreating the iconic 1969 M6GT, Bruce McLaren's very first road car.
Unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 11, this two-seater coupe is all about lightweight design and raw speed: with an ultra-light fiberglass and aluminum body, a modified 5.7-liter Chevrolet V-8 engine, and a top speed of 266km/h.
McLaren M6GT recreation took 3,000 hours
To make this legend come alive again, engineers spent 3,000 hours using original 1960s molds and tools.
They teamed up with former McLaren crew to get every detail right: from hand-turned walnut trim to custom vinyl seats.
One fun fact: they even traced the curve of a panel using a banana, just like the original mechanics did!
As McLaren Director Jon Simms put it, recreating the M6GT was "a spiritual education," honoring Bruce McLaren's unfinished dream and connecting his vision to today's supercars.