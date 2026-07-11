McLaren unveils recreated 1969 M6GT at Goodwood Festival of Speed

McLaren M6GT recreation took 3,000 hours

To make this legend come alive again, engineers spent 3,000 hours using original 1960s molds and tools.

They teamed up with former McLaren crew to get every detail right: from hand-turned walnut trim to custom vinyl seats.

One fun fact: they even traced the curve of a panel using a banana, just like the original mechanics did!

As McLaren Director Jon Simms put it, recreating the M6GT was "a spiritual education," honoring Bruce McLaren's unfinished dream and connecting his vision to today's supercars.