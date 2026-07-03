McMurtry Automotive debuts single-seat all-electric Speirling PURE August 14 2026

Speirling prototype, production adds 1,000hp

This car's prototype made waves by breaking records at Goodwood and Top Gear's test track.

The production model packs a powerful 1,000hp twin-motor setup, a bigger battery for longer runs, and uses fan-powered Downforce-on-Demand to stick to corners like glue (up to 2,000kg from 0).

With practical touches like cabin customization and storage for your gear, it's ready for global time attack championships.