McMurtry Automotive debuts single-seat all-electric Speirling PURE August 14 2026
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McMurtry Automotive is rolling out the Speirling PURE, a single-seat, all-electric hypercar built just for the track.
After nearly a decade and a massive redesign (95% of its parts are new), it's finally set to debut on August 14, 2026.
Speirling prototype, production adds 1,000hp
This car's prototype made waves by breaking records at Goodwood and Top Gear's test track.
The production model packs a powerful 1,000hp twin-motor setup, a bigger battery for longer runs, and uses fan-powered Downforce-on-Demand to stick to corners like glue (up to 2,000kg from 0).
With practical touches like cabin customization and storage for your gear, it's ready for global time attack championships.