McMurtry Speirling pure single-seat electric hypercar with downforce-on-demand, priced $1.3m

Only 100 hand-built in England

This car isn't just fast: it rockets from 0-97km/h in 1.55 seconds thanks to its twin motors pushing out 986hp and a bigger 100 kWh battery for more laps between charges.

The setup is simple: you only need one friend to help you get ready for track days, and there are plenty of ways to customize everything from paint to wheels.

Only 100 will be made by hand in England, so it's as exclusive as it gets.