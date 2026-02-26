McMurtry's wild Speirling pure hypercar enters production

The Speirling Pure stands out with twin fans that create 1996kg of downforce—enough to (theoretically) drive upside down. It's crazy quick too: 0-97km/h in 1.5 seconds, powered by two rear motors delivering 1,000hp in a super-light carbon chassis.

You get a battery good for about 20 minutes of track time, Brembo carbon brakes, and Michelin slicks.

Top speed? 306km/h.

Price starts at £995,000 (about $1.34 million), plus taxes and extras.

If you're tempted, orders are open on the company's site—but slots are limited!