McMurtry's wild Speirling pure hypercar enters production
McMurtry Automotive has started building its wild Speirling Pure electric hypercar, with just 100 units planned.
McMurtry is ready to begin producing at its new UK facility, and the first customer handover is expected in summer 2026.
The Speirling Pure is a track monster
The Speirling Pure stands out with twin fans that create 1996kg of downforce—enough to (theoretically) drive upside down.
It's crazy quick too: 0-97km/h in 1.5 seconds, powered by two rear motors delivering 1,000hp in a super-light carbon chassis.
You get a battery good for about 20 minutes of track time, Brembo carbon brakes, and Michelin slicks.
Top speed? 306km/h.
Price starts at £995,000 (about $1.34 million), plus taxes and extras.
If you're tempted, orders are open on the company's site—but slots are limited!