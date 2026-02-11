Mercedes-AMG Black Series models on the way: What's so special?
Mercedes-AMG's outgoing CEO Michael Schiebe has confirmed that the iconic Black Series will be making a comeback. He said that these high-performance, limited-production vehicles are here to stay because "Black Series is more than a brand, it's an obligation." The last model to get the Black Series treatment was the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT. Schiebe hinted its successor "needs to be radical."
Schiebe says Black Series is an obligation
At a recent media event, Schiebe was asked about the future of the Black Series amid the launch of similar brands like Mythos. He responded without hesitation that AMG has plans for Black Series cars. "We have been very successful with it. This is such a strong brand, it's an obligation," he said, adding that any new Black Series model must be radical in terms of performance.
Concept AMG GT Track Sport could be potential candidate
The exact timeline for the arrival of the next Black Series model remains unclear. However, some speculate that the Concept AMG GT Track Sport teased during summer testing could be a potential candidate. The previous generation of this car was the last to receive special treatment, with the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series boasting an impressive 720hp flat-plane-crank twin-turbo V8 engine.
A look at the 1st Black Series model
The Black Series started with the Mercedes-Benz SLK55 AMG roadster, which had a hand-built 400hp, 5.5-liter V8 engine. It was not sold in the US and only 120 units were produced between 2006 and 2007. This was followed by other models like the CLK63 AMG Black Series with its powerful 500hp 6.3-liter V8 mill, and SL65's twin-turbocharged version that produced an incredible 661hp from its twin-turbocharged V12 unit.