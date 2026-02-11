Mercedes-AMG Black Series models on the way: What's so special?

Mercedes-AMG 's outgoing CEO Michael Schiebe has confirmed that the iconic Black Series will be making a comeback. He said that these high-performance, limited-production vehicles are here to stay because "Black Series is more than a brand, it's an obligation." The last model to get the Black Series treatment was the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT. Schiebe hinted its successor "needs to be radical."

Future plans Schiebe says Black Series is an obligation At a recent media event, Schiebe was asked about the future of the Black Series amid the launch of similar brands like Mythos. He responded without hesitation that AMG has plans for Black Series cars. "We have been very successful with it. This is such a strong brand, it's an obligation," he said, adding that any new Black Series model must be radical in terms of performance.

Speculation Concept AMG GT Track Sport could be potential candidate The exact timeline for the arrival of the next Black Series model remains unclear. However, some speculate that the Concept AMG GT Track Sport teased during summer testing could be a potential candidate. The previous generation of this car was the last to receive special treatment, with the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series boasting an impressive 720hp flat-plane-crank twin-turbo V8 engine.

