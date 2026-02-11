Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 brings back six-cylinder engines to the fold

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the AMG GLC 53, a high-performance crossover that brings back the six-cylinder engine into its lineup. The new model comes with an updated version of the "M256M" engine, now producing a whopping 601Nm of torque. This is a significant increase in torque compared to the CLE 53, from which it inherits the engine. An overboost function can temporarily boost torque to as much as 640Nm.

Upgrades Coupe variant available The latest version of the inline-six engine also gets a new cylinder head and intake camshaft, along with an upgraded intercooler and a larger intake system. The GLC 53 will be available as a "Coupe" variant too, which features a more sloped roofline for those who prefer style over practicality. Both versions can go from 0-97km/h in just 4.1 seconds and reach top speeds of up to 269km/h with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

Features Mercedes's first crossover to feature a drift mode To celebrate the return of the six-cylinder engine, Mercedes has added a new exhaust system with "special resonators" for a more aggressive sound. The power is transmitted to all four wheels via a nine-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. An optional electronically limited-slip differential can be added for enhanced performance. Notably, the GLC 53 is also Mercedes's first crossover to feature a drift mode, although it comes at an extra cost.

