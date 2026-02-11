Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 brings back six-cylinder engines to the fold
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the AMG GLC 53, a high-performance crossover that brings back the six-cylinder engine into its lineup. The new model comes with an updated version of the "M256M" engine, now producing a whopping 601Nm of torque. This is a significant increase in torque compared to the CLE 53, from which it inherits the engine. An overboost function can temporarily boost torque to as much as 640Nm.
Upgrades
Coupe variant available
The latest version of the inline-six engine also gets a new cylinder head and intake camshaft, along with an upgraded intercooler and a larger intake system. The GLC 53 will be available as a "Coupe" variant too, which features a more sloped roofline for those who prefer style over practicality. Both versions can go from 0-97km/h in just 4.1 seconds and reach top speeds of up to 269km/h with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.
Features
Mercedes's first crossover to feature a drift mode
To celebrate the return of the six-cylinder engine, Mercedes has added a new exhaust system with "special resonators" for a more aggressive sound. The power is transmitted to all four wheels via a nine-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. An optional electronically limited-slip differential can be added for enhanced performance. Notably, the GLC 53 is also Mercedes's first crossover to feature a drift mode, although it comes at an extra cost.
Specifications
It has rear-wheel steering
The GLC 53 comes with standard rear-wheel steering, which can turn up to 2.5 degrees in the opposite direction of the front wheels at speeds under 97km/h. At higher speeds, it can turn up to 0.7 degrees in the same direction as the front wheels. While pricing details are yet to be revealed, it's expected that this model will sit somewhere between the $68,900 GLC 43 and $88,100 GLC 63 price points.