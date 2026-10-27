Mercedes-AMG unveils all-electric GT SUV, 1,169hp, 700km range
Mercedes-AMG's new all-electric AMG GT SUV is the first full-size SUV developed entirely in-house by the performance division.
Built on its new AMG.EA platform, this beast offers power from 544hp all the way up to a wild 1,169hp.
The top GT 63 model rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and can go up to 700km on a single charge.
Plus, it supports ultra-fast charging at speeds up to 710 kW, so less waiting around.
Panamericana grille and €113,050 starting price
The AMG GT SUV borrows its bold look from the electric GT four-door, rocking a huge Panamericana grille up front.
Inside, you get a sharp 10.2-inch driver display and a roomy 14-inch touchscreen in the center.
It's packed with features like AMG Active Ride Control+ and carbon-ceramic brakes for serious driving fun.
Starting at €113,050 in Europe for the GT 53 variant, it's definitely making waves in the high-performance electric SUV scene.