Mercedes-AMG unveils all-electric GT SUV, 1,169hp, 700km range

Mercedes-AMG's new all-electric AMG GT SUV is the first full-size SUV developed entirely in-house by the performance division.

Built on its new AMG.EA platform, this beast offers power from 544hp all the way up to a wild 1,169hp.

The top GT 63 model rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and can go up to 700km on a single charge.

Plus, it supports ultra-fast charging at speeds up to 710 kW, so less waiting around.