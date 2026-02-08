Mercedes-AMG's 1st EVs are coming in 2027 with over 1,000hp
Mercedes-AMG is gearing up to launch two all-electric SUVs in 2027, both packing serious power.
The first will debut early next year, with a second following soon after.
Both models ride on the new AMG.EA platform and get their tech—and muscle—from the GT XX concept.
GT XX concept packs over 1,300hp
These SUVs will use a tri-motor setup (one up front, two at the back) for over 1,000hp— so yeah, they'll be quick.
The GT XX concept they're based on has been presented as a production preview and shows off wild numbers: 1,341hp, a top speed of 359km/h, and ultra-fast charging that adds 399km in just five minutes.
SUVs now make up more than half of AMG's sales
SUVs make up more than half of AMG's sales now, so this move isn't just about speed—it's about keeping up with what people want as EVs go mainstream.
If you love performance and electric tech, these could be worth watching for.