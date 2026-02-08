Mercedes-AMG's 1st EVs are coming in 2027 with over 1,000hp

GT XX concept packs over 1,300hp

These SUVs will use a tri-motor setup (one up front, two at the back) for over 1,000hp— so yeah, they'll be quick.

The GT XX concept they're based on has been presented as a production preview and shows off wild numbers: 1,341hp, a top speed of 359km/h, and ultra-fast charging that adds 399km in just five minutes.