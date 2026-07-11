Mercedes-Benz brings AMG E 53 hybrid 4MATIC+ India July 23
Mercedes-Benz is bringing the AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ to India on July 23.
This plug-in hybrid sedan teams a turbocharged straight-six gasoline engine with an electric motor for a combined punch of 585hp and 750 newton meters.
You can even drive it over 100km using just electric power, pretty handy for city commutes.
AMG Dynamic Plus up to 612hp
Opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus package, and you get up to 612hp, launching you from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds (that's seriously quick).
The car stands out with its illuminated grille, bold air intakes, diffuser, and quad exhausts.
Inside, you'll find sporty AMG seats, a massive touchscreen setup, adaptive suspension modes for all moods, and smart hybrid brakes that recharge as you drive.
The E 53 is making a comeback after its last version dropped in 2021, so if you're into high-performance hybrids with style to spare, this one's worth a look.