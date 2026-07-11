Mercedes-Benz brings AMG E 53 hybrid 4MATIC+ India July 23

AMG Dynamic Plus up to 612hp

Opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus package, and you get up to 612hp, launching you from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds (that's seriously quick).

The car stands out with its illuminated grille, bold air intakes, diffuser, and quad exhausts.

Inside, you'll find sporty AMG seats, a massive touchscreen setup, adaptive suspension modes for all moods, and smart hybrid brakes that recharge as you drive.

The E 53 is making a comeback after its last version dropped in 2021, so if you're into high-performance hybrids with style to spare, this one's worth a look.