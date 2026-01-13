Next Article
Mercedes-Benz G-Class just had its best year ever
Auto
The classic Mercedes-Benz G-Class hit a new sales record in 2025, jumping 23% to 49,700 units—its highest since debuting in 1979.
This happened even though overall Mercedes sales dropped by 9%. The electric G580 with EQ Technology played a big role in attracting buyers.
What's next for the G-Class?
Mercedes is rolling out more options soon, including a convertible and a smaller model set for 2027.
The smaller model is expected to offer both gas and electric versions.
Fun fact: about 80% of all G-Classes ever made are still on the road, showing just how much people love this SUV.