Mercedes-Benz India to debut CLA electric, roll out 6+ EVs
Mercedes-Benz India is set to roll out over six new electric vehicles in the next 18 to 24 months, kicking things off with the CLA Electric.
This marks a shift from just luxury models to a more accessible EV lineup.
The CLA Electric will debut Mercedes's MMA platform and MB.OS software, positioning it as the entry point to Mercedes-Benz's next-generation electric line-up.
Mercedes-Benz India retains gasoline and diesel
Mercedes isn't ditching gasoline or diesel. Those will still be around for folks who want options, especially since diesel SUVs are still popular.
In 2026, two more EVs are planned (details are hush-hush for now).
As Santosh Iyer, Mercedes-Benz India's CEO, puts it, "If there is the right technology and the right product, customers are ready to accept,"
So expect more choices as they go big on electrics without leaving anyone behind.