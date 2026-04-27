Mercedes-Benz India to debut CLA electric, roll out 6+ EVs

Mercedes-Benz India retains gasoline and diesel

Mercedes isn't ditching gasoline or diesel. Those will still be around for folks who want options, especially since diesel SUVs are still popular.

In 2026, two more EVs are planned (details are hush-hush for now).

As Santosh Iyer, Mercedes-Benz India's CEO, puts it, "If there is the right technology and the right product, customers are ready to accept,"

So expect more choices as they go big on electrics without leaving anyone behind.