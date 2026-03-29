Mercedes-Benz plans A-Class hatchback in 2028 with hybrid and electric Auto Mar 29, 2026

Mercedes-Benz is bringing out a new A-Class hatchback in 2028, and this time it's all about cleaner driving.

The upcoming model will offer both hybrid and fully electric options, making it the brand's most affordable way to go green.

It's set to take on rivals like the Audi A2 e-tron, showing Mercedes isn't slowing down on sustainability.