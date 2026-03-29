Mercedes-Benz plans A-Class hatchback in 2028 with hybrid and electric
Mercedes-Benz is bringing out a new A-Class hatchback in 2028, and this time it's all about cleaner driving.
The upcoming model will offer both hybrid and fully electric options, making it the brand's most affordable way to go green.
It's set to take on rivals like the Audi A2 e-tron, showing Mercedes isn't slowing down on sustainability.
A-Class built on CLA MMA platform
Built on the same MMA platform as the CLA, the 2028 A-Class gets a longer wheelbase and wider tracks for more room inside.
Expect a fresh shark-nose look and higher ride height, especially for the electric version to fit its battery pack.
Production will happen in Hungary alongside other popular Mercedes models, and there's talk of a new name: CSA (Compact Sports A-Class) to match its three-letter naming trend.