Mercedes-Benz reveals electric C-Class interior ahead of April 20 debut
Auto
Mercedes-Benz just dropped a first look at the electric C-Class's interior ahead of its full debut on April 20, 2026.
Inside, you'll find two slick display options (MBUX Hyperscreen or Superscreen), fresh seat designs, a panoramic roof dotted with star patterns, and even a vegan-friendly interior package.
The vibe is pretty similar to the GLC model but with some modern twists.
Cabin warms 2x faster than gasoline
One cool upgrade: the new climate control system can warm up the cabin twice as fast as regular gasoline models, perfect for anyone who hates waiting in the cold.
Mercedes is expected to reveal powertrain details and other specs during its April 20 reveal, so stay tuned if you want to see what else this EV has in store.