Mercedes-Benz's new design concept reimagines the iconic 'Red Pig'

Gorden Wagener revealed a stunning new design concept on Instagram, a modern take on the iconic "Red Pig." Wagener, the former chief design officer of Mercedes-Benz , showcased this concept as a tribute to the "Red Pig," a racing version of the 300 SEL developed by AMG in the early 1970s. The original car was known for its unique color and size.

Tribute A look at the original 'Red Pig' The Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 AMG "Rote Sau" was one of the most unlikely race cars. AMG had re-engineered Mercedes-Benz's flagship sedan to take on the 1971 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, where it finished a surprise second. The car's bright color and large size earned it the nickname "Rote Sau," or Red Pig, and its unexpected success on track put AMG on the map.

Design What does the modern car have? Wagener's design for the modern "Red Pig" features a large chrome grille, bold circular LED lights, and muscular bodywork. The concept also sports a simpler version of the Red Pig's livery. While Mercedes-Benz doesn't usually look to its past for design inspiration, Wagener has played with modernizing the firm's heritage with several concept cars in the past.

