Mercedes-Benz selling its C 111-II model for the first time
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz is set to auction a rare and iconic C 111-II model, the third of its kind ever built. The event will take place on February 3, 2027, at the Palais du Louvre in Paris through RM Sotheby's. This is the first time Mercedes-Benz has offered a C 111 for sale and it will remain unique for the next 25 years as per their contract.
Funding
Proceeds will go toward funding 'Mercedes-Benz Museum 2.0' project
The proceeds from the auction will be used to fund the "Mercedes-Benz Museum 2.0" project, which aims to modernize the factory museum in Stuttgart.
The C 111 is a major part of Mercedes-Benz's history and was first unveiled at the International Motor Show (IAA) in 1969.
It represented a new era of vision, design, and technical innovation that was reminiscent of the legendary 300 SL (W 198).
Production hurdles
Only 17 examples of the C 111 were ever made
Despite its global appeal, the C 111 was never mass-produced due to durability, fuel consumption, and reliability issues.
The oil crisis of 1973 and the loss of key supporters also contributed to halting Wankel development at Mercedes in 1976.
A total of just 17 units were manufactured with one used for crash tests and three dismantled in the 1970s.
Vehicle specifics
The car was finished in 'Weissherbst' color
The C 111-II model up for auction is known internally as "Car 33."
It was built from March 1970 and painted in the distinctive color "Weissherbst."
The vehicle has sports seats with a gray-and-white houndstooth pattern, a four-spoke safety steering wheel, and a vertically arranged "Becker Europa" radio.
The auction will be held through RM Sotheby's in the "Salles du Carrousel" at the Palais du Louvre in Paris, coinciding with international vintage car fair Retromobile Paris.