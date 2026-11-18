The proceeds from the auction will be used to fund the "Mercedes-Benz Museum 2.0" project, which aims to modernize the factory museum in Stuttgart.

The C 111 is a major part of Mercedes-Benz's history and was first unveiled at the International Motor Show (IAA) in 1969.

It represented a new era of vision, design, and technical innovation that was reminiscent of the legendary 300 SL (W 198).