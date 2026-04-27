Mercedes-Benz to bring 435hp S 450e plug-in hybrid to India
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Mercedes-Benz is bringing its first plug-in hybrid, the S 450e, to India by late 2026 or early 2027.
Arriving with updated gasoline and diesel S-Class models, the S 450e combines a turbocharged gasoline engine and a powerful electric motor for a total of 435hp, so you get both performance and efficiency.
S 450e 100km electric range
The S 450e packs a solid 22 kWh battery, letting you drive up to 100km on electric power alone (great for city commutes without range anxiety).
Mercedes is expected to assemble it locally in Maharashtra to keep prices more accessible.
With this launch, they're hoping to attract buyers who want an eco-friendly luxury ride but aren't quite ready to go fully electric yet.