Mercedes-Benz to give all its cars the same vibe—EVs or not
Auto
Mercedes-Benz is switching things up: soon, their electric and petrol/diesel cars will look basically the same.
Mathias Geisen from Mercedes-Benz said, "Both our ICE and EV models would share the same design," explaining that people want that classic Mercedes style no matter what's under the hood.
Why this matters:
Until now, Mercedes made their EVs stand out with unique designs.
Now, they're unifying everything—so whether you pick an electric or traditional model (like the 2026 S-Class (facelift) or upcoming GLC), you'll get a matching look inside and out.
This move is part of their bigger plan to boost electric sales to over 30% (no timeline given in source), showing they're serious about making EVs feel just as iconic as any other Mercedes.