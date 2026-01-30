Mercedes-Benz unveils 2027 S-Class with AI that smooths out potholes

Smarter tech, more power

The iDamping system taps into data from other Mercedes cars to keep track of road issues—using car-to-X communication and storing road-condition data in the Mercedes Information/Intelligent Cloud that can be shared with other Mercedes vehicles.

Under the hood, you get choices: a fast turbo inline-six (S500), a powerful V8 (S580), or a plug-in hybrid (S580e) whose electric-only range is still to be announced.