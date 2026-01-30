Mercedes-Benz unveils 2027 S-Class with AI that smooths out potholes
Mercedes-Benz just revealed its 2027 S-Class lineup—S500, S580, and S580e—with a smart iDamping suspension.
This new tech uses cameras and radar to spot bumps ahead and automatically adjusts the ride for extra comfort, so you barely feel rough roads.
Smarter tech, more power
The iDamping system taps into data from other Mercedes cars to keep track of road issues—using car-to-X communication and storing road-condition data in the Mercedes Information/Intelligent Cloud that can be shared with other Mercedes vehicles.
Under the hood, you get choices: a fast turbo inline-six (S500), a powerful V8 (S580), or a plug-in hybrid (S580e) whose electric-only range is still to be announced.
Next-level interior vibes
Inside, it's all about luxury meets tech: heated seatbelts, rear 13.1-inch screens that support video calls, and the latest MBUX Hyperscreen loaded with Google AI and ChatGPT4o.
There's even a friendly "LittleBenz" avatar to help you out.
US sales start in 2026; prices are still under wraps.