Mercedes-Maybach GLS now made in India, gets a price drop
Mercedes-Benz is now building its ultra-luxury Maybach GLS SUV right here in India, cutting the price from ₹3.17 crore to ₹2.75 crore.
With this move, India becomes only the second country after the US to locally produce this model—a sign of just how important the Indian luxury car market has become.
What else is happening?
High-end cars (above ₹1.5 crore) now make up over a quarter of Mercedes-Benz's sales in India, with top-tier models growing 11% last year.
The new locally-made Maybach means faster deliveries for buyers, but fully customized imports are still available if you want something extra special.
On the electric side, EVs already account for 20% of high-end sales and Mercedes has rolled out MB.Charge—connecting over 9,000 DC charging points—to make owning a luxury EV easier than ever.
Plus, they're set to launch 12 new models in 2026 across both petrol/diesel and electric options.