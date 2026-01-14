Mercedes-Maybach GLS now made in India, gets a price drop

What else is happening?

High-end cars (above ₹1.5 crore) now make up over a quarter of Mercedes-Benz's sales in India, with top-tier models growing 11% last year.

The new locally-made Maybach means faster deliveries for buyers, but fully customized imports are still available if you want something extra special.

On the electric side, EVs already account for 20% of high-end sales and Mercedes has rolled out MB.Charge—connecting over 9,000 DC charging points—to make owning a luxury EV easier than ever.

Plus, they're set to launch 12 new models in 2026 across both petrol/diesel and electric options.