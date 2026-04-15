Meyer Werft unveils Project Vision, world's 1st battery-electric cruise ship
German shipbuilder Meyer Werft just revealed Project Vision, the world's first fully battery-electric cruise ship.
Unveiled at a big Miami conference, this eco-friendly vessel can host nearly 1,900 guests and ditches traditional exhaust for a much quieter ride.
On board perks include a wide-open sun deck and an indoor water park, so you can chill or splash around no matter the season.
The ship is expected to set sail in 2031.
Corvus Energy powers 95% emissions cuts
Project Vision is all about cleaner travel, aiming to cut emissions by up to 95% thanks to battery technology from Corvus Energy.
It's built for European routes, while around 100 European ports may have charging facilities in place by 2030.
This move makes cruising way greener, and shows how existing tech can help protect our oceans for the future.