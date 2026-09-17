MG launches Battery-as-a-Service for Cyberster and M9 EVs at ₹8/km

MG just rolled out a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option for its Cyberster and M9 electric cars.

Instead of buying the battery outright, you can now rent it for ₹8 per kilometer, making these high-end EVs a bit more wallet-friendly.

With BaaS, the Cyberster starts at ₹72.49 lakh and the M9 at ₹69.99 lakh.