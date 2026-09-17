MG launches Battery-as-a-Service for Cyberster and M9 EVs at ₹8/km
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MG just rolled out a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option for its Cyberster and M9 electric cars.
Instead of buying the battery outright, you can now rent it for ₹8 per kilometer, making these high-end EVs a bit more wallet-friendly.
With BaaS, the Cyberster starts at ₹72.49 lakh and the M9 at ₹69.99 lakh.
MG Cyberster speed and M9 range
The sporty Cyberster packs 503.02hp, does 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds, and offers a solid 580km range, plus those cool scissor doors.
The M9 isn't far behind with 241.65hp, a comfy interior, and a 548km range.
MG currently operates 15 MG Select experience centers across India to make checking out these EVs even easier for everyone interested in going electric.