MG Motor hikes Majestor 4x2 Savvy price to ₹42.49L
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MG Motor just bumped up the price of its Majestor SUV; now the 4x2 Savvy variant costs ₹42.49 lakh (up from ₹40.99 lakh).
This hike applies to both six- and seven-seater versions, while the top-end 4x4 Savvy stays at ₹44.99 lakh.
Majestor combines 2.0L diesel and 4WD
The Majestor packs a punch with a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine, four-wheel drive, and serious off-road features like terrain modes and three differential locks.
Inside, you get perks like massaging ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a big 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and three-zone climate control, all wrapped in one of India's largest SUVs for maximum space and road presence.