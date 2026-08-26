MG Motor India launches 3-row Hector Tomahawk EV from ₹19.49L
MG Motor India just dropped the Hector Tomahawk EV, a three-row electric SUV starting at ₹19.49 lakh.
You can pick between five or seven seats, with three variants (Excite, Exclusive, Essence) to choose from.
The top seven-seater goes up to ₹23.49 lakh, while the five-seater is only available in the fully-loaded Essence trim at ₹22.99 lakh.
Hector Tomahawk EV powertrain and charging
Under the hood is a 69.2 kWh battery and 201hp motor that gets you from 0-100km/h in 8.2 seconds, pretty quick for an SUV!
It supports DC fast charging up to 90 kW and even has a Vehicle-to-Home feature for backup power during emergencies.
If you want a lower upfront price, there's a Battery-as-a-Service plan starting at ₹13.99 lakh with pay-per-use rates.
Hector Tomahawk EV interior and rivals
Inside, you get a huge 15.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats for extra comfort, Level 2 ADAS safety tech, and an Infinity sound system with 10 speakers, perfect for road trips or city cruising!
The Hector Tomahawk EV takes on rivals like Mahindra XEV 9S and the upcoming Tata Safari EV in India's growing electric SUV scene.