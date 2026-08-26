MG Motor India launches 3-row Hector Tomahawk EV from ₹19.49L

MG Motor India just dropped the Hector Tomahawk EV, a three-row electric SUV starting at ₹19.49 lakh.

You can pick between five or seven seats, with three variants (Excite, Exclusive, Essence) to choose from.

The top seven-seater goes up to ₹23.49 lakh, while the five-seater is only available in the fully-loaded Essence trim at ₹22.99 lakh.